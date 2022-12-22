William Peters

William ‘Bill' Peters

May 29, 1936 - December 13, 2022

William “Bill” Peters, 86, of Kearney, Nebraska, died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Church in David City with Fr. Tony Schukei as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Bill was born on May 29, 1936, at David City, Nebraska, to John and Helen (McKenzie) Peters. He graduated from DCHS in May 1954. Bill married Marilyn Miller at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City on Oct. 14, 1954. Two children were born to this union, Brenda and Steven. He began his career with Becton Dickenson & Co., Columbus, in the fall of 1954. He also served years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. His career with BD took him to many locations including Broken Bow, Nebraska; Sumter, South Carolina; and finally to the New Jersey Headquarters. One of his major assignments was to set up a new plant in Plymouth, England. After the England project was complete, he returned to the states and retired after 37 years of service.

After retirement, he and Marilyn moved to Colorado to be closer to family and spent the winters in Scottsdale, Arizona. He recently moved to Kearney, Nebraska, where he resided until his death.

Bill loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He was past president of the One Box Pheasant Hunt in Broken Bow and also president of the Past Shooters in Broken Bow. He was an avid reader and kept a log of all books read. He also enjoyed traveling and was able to visit 48 countries throughout his lifetime.

Bill is survived by his son, Steve (Kathleen) Peters of Thornton, Colorado; son-in-law, John Cestia of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; two grandchildren, Amy Cestia and Michael (Erika) Cestia; fiancée, Marla Welton; sister-in-law, Kathy Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn in 2018; daughter, Brenda Cestia in 2013; and brother, Tom Peters in 2016.

Memorials to Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt Habitat Program or family wishes.

Arrangements were handled by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.