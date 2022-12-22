William Petersen

William “Bill” Petersen
February 1, 1956 - December 11, 2022
William “Bill” Petersen, 66, of David City, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Central City after a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Funeral service was at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel, in David City with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Friday and continued Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. Committal with military honors was at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City. Lunch followed at the Event Center in David City.
William "Bill" Petersen was born Feb. 1, 1956, in David City to Gerald and Adeline (Hotovy) Petersen. He graduated from David City High School and served in the National Guard from 1974 until retiring in 1995. On June 27, 1975, he married Shirley Bayer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They made their home in David City where they raised their five children. Bill was proud to be an arborist and was owner/operator of Ace Arborists and also worked many years for Scrib House Moving. He also had long career with Horizontal tunneling and boring company. He loved camping with the family, fixing stuff, "junkin" (always looking for a good deal) and was instrumental in the Cornhusker Classic Chevy Club of David City. He had served on the NRD, was a life member and past commander of American Legion Post #125, David City Tree Board, Nebraska Aborist Association and was Aborist of the year in 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of David City; three daughters, Amy (Brad) Strain of Nacogdoches, Texas, Anita Petersen of Austin, Texas, and Leigh Petersen (David Aldridge) of Austin, Texas; two sons, Grant Petersen of Dillon, Montana, and Clayton (Myndi) Petersen of David City; two sisters, Sue Topil (Wes Wahlgren) of Rising City and Mary Lou (Tom) Vossler of Exeter; three grandchildren, Mercedes Strain, Michael Aldridge and Oaklyn Petersen. He is also survived by parents-in-law, Lawrence and Katherine Bayer of Schuyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Petersen; and brother-in-law, Steve Topil.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.