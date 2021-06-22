William Poe

William Howard “Bill” Poe

June 4, 1939 - May 27, 2021

William Howard “Bill” Poe passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Gresham Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, Nebraska.

William Howard “Bill” Poe was born June 4, 1939, in Seward, Nebraska, to Howard and Harriet Poe. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1957. Bill was a great football and basketball player for his school and watched football games and all sports until the day he died.

Bill is survived by two sisters, Donna Way of Mesa, Arizona, and Sharon (Dave) Zeilinger of Bullhead City, Arizona; daughters, Denise (Brian) Coombs and Julie Chambers; sons, Jim (Pam), Bill and Nick (Annette) Poe; and step-daughter, Stormy Dean; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; and children, Steven and Bonnie Poe.

Heaven has just received a million laughs.