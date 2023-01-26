William Sanley

William 'Bill' Sanley

December 27, 1925 - January 20, 2023

William “Bill” Sanley, 97, of David City, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Daniel Spearow officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, plus one hour before service at church on Thursday. Military rites and committal at David City Cemetery by American Legion Post #125 and VFW Post #5814. Lunch following committal in the church basement.

William D. Sanley was born on Dec. 27, 1925, on his grandparents Nichols farm west of David City, Nebraska, to David B. and Lilas M. (Nichols) Sanley of Surprise, Nebraska.

He attended Surprise public school and David City public school. During school vacation, he traveled with is parents on road construction.

He married Elaine Marquis on Nov. 23, 1943. They were the parents of three sons, Michael D., Patrick R. and James R. Sanley. He was very proud of his sons and their accomplishments and adored all his grandchildren. He loved his daughters-in-law as if they were his own.

During the early ‘40s he worked on construction of the bomb storage near Sydney, Nebraska, then to Scribner, Nebraska, to help build the air base during the war.

Bill joined the Navy Armed Guard and served from February 1944 to February 1946. He was at boot camp at Farragut, Idaho, stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco, California. His first ship was a tanker, the USS Bandelier, carrying fuel to islands in the Pacific. His next tour he was in charge of the Navy gun crew on a cargo ship, the USS Frank J. Sprague leaving supplies at various islands. He was promoted from seaman first class to gunner's mate third class, returning home on the USS Pickway as gunner's mate third class. He received three ribbons and a medal: the Philippine Theater Ribbon, American Area Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon and a Victory Medal.

When he came home from the war, he worked at his father's business for two years, Hewit Farms for 12 years, Davis Chevrolet for 18 years as parts manager and Weber auto parts for 10 years when he retired in 1990. He continued to work part time at Weber's and at the golf club.

He belonged to the American Legion Post 125, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5814 and David City Firefighters for six years.

Bill purchased his first bike at age 15, a 1937 Harley. He always had a love for Harleys. He started riding again at age 76. He went on many poker runs. His son James went on several poker runs with his dad, the last being at age 88. He always enjoyed winning the trophy for oldest rider.

Throughout his life he loved riding his Harley, hunting with his sons, fishing, camping and spending time with his beloved pet Missy, friends and family. He enjoyed golfing with his son Michael at the David City public school reunion golf tournaments.

Bill is survived by his sons, Michael (Kim) Sanley and James R (Mary) Sanley; his grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) J Sanley-Lannin, Justin J Sanley, Josh (Beth) Sanley, Jennifer (Nicholas) Sanley-Berg and Mecca Sanley all of Lincoln; his great-grandchildren, Aislynn and Brielle Berg and Wyatt and Arlo Sanley; his grandson Michael J Sanley-Lannin's parents, Tom and Linda; his brothers, Drew and Nate Lannin; and sister-in-law, LaRae Graham of Gothenberg, Nebraska.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Sanley; his son, Patrick Sanley; his parent, Dave and Lilas Sanley; and his sister, Darlene Rumler.

Memorials to the family for future designation.