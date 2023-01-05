William Vandenberg

August 26, 1954—December 27, 2022

William Lawrence “Bill” Vandenberg was born on Aug. 26, 1954, in David City, Nebraska, to Martin and Alice (Kearney) Vandenberg and passed away on his farm on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 68.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The family will then receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church (Center) in rural David City, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Rev. Adam Sughroue Celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery (Center) in rural David City.

Bill grew up and lived his entire life around Brainard, Nebraska. He was the second youngest of five children. Bill attended and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1972.

On Nov. 19, 1977, he was united in marriage to Vicky Moulton in Seward, Nebraska. Bill and Vicky lived and raised their family near Brainard, Nebraska. He was an active parishioner at St. Francis Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. Bill spent his entire career farming with his family, his son and his grandchildren. He loved spending time on his Gator, driving around checking crops and irrigating as well as the occasional cup of coffee at Husker Bar and Coop. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with his grandkids and sometimes his wife and kids (haha).

Bill is survived by his wife, Vicky Vandenberg; children, Angie Vandenberg of Dwight, Amber (Jason) Vandenberg of Papillion and Brad (Valerie) Vandenberg of Brainard; grandchildren, Hensley and Barrett Vandenberg of Brainard; brothers, Jim (Phyllis) Vandenberg of David City and Jack (Jan) Vandenberg of David City; sisters, Sharon (Jim) Bruner of Brainard and Laura Vandenberg of Lincoln; father-in-law, John Krzeneski of Garland; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Jerry) Condon of Garland and Christine (Alan) Brose of Seward; brother-in-law, Mike (Tessa) Moulton of Concordia, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill is preceded in death by his grandson, Kroy Vandenberg; parents, Martin and Alice Vandenberg; and his mother-in-law, Margie Krzeneski.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Bill.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kroy Vandenberg Scholarship Fund or Brainard Volunteer Fire Department.