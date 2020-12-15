William "Willie" Shonka

William "Willie" Francis Shonka

October 19, 1938 - December 6, 2020

William "Willie" Francis Shonka, 82, of Gresham, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Willie is survived by his wife, Aggie Shonka of Gresham; children, Lori (Ron) Hanway of Lincoln, Mark Shonka of Surprise and Kelly (Eric) Anderson of Ceresco, Nebraska; grandchildren, Taylor Hanway, Kaylee Hanway (fiancé, Tate Schutt) and Macie Hanway; brother, Ernie (Doris) Shonka of Surprise; and sisters, Marilyn (Jimmy) Chmelka of Valparaiso, Nebraska, Betty (Alvin) Wellman of Bellwood, Nebraska, and Dee Stuhr of Bellwood, Nebraska.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Agnes Shonka; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Adelaine Fuxa; sister-in-law, Sally (Fuxa) Juranek; and brothers-in-law, Jim Fuxa, Tony Stuhr and Mike Birkel.

Memorials may be made in care of the Shonka family or donor's choice.