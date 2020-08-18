William Woita

William (Bill) Louis Woita
September 29, 1940-August 10, 2020
William (Bill) Louis Woita was called to the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward.
Parish rosary was held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses, followed by the Funeral Mass, also at the church. Burial was in Ulysses Catholic Cemetery with military honors by Dwight Legion Post 110. Memorials may be made to the Ulysses Fire Department, Immaculate Conception Church or Dwight Legion Post #110.
Bill was born on Sept. 29, 1940, in Prague, to William J. and Ella (Focher) Woita Sr. He was baptized in Plasi, rural Saunders County. Bill was two years old when the family moved on a farm in the Ulysses/Dwight area. He attended District 81 county school and two years at Ulysses grade school. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1958. Bill participated in basketball and track. He farmed, raised cattle and hogs, and milked cows. He worked various jobs in the F.S.A. office in David City. He belonged to the NFO, local Co-ops and the Saunders County Feeders. He was also in military reserve with the Seward National Guard from 1963-1969, and reached the rank of E-6.
He was a current member of the Dwight Legion Post #110. Bill was a member of the Ulysses Fire Department until retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deer and elk. Bill played guitar with various bands and had a local band called "The Old Man & the Boys +One". Bill especially enjoyed polka music and Czech singing. He also was known for his "Bill's Dills" pickles and loved pets and gardening.
Bill married Margaret Rerucha on Jan. 28, 1967, at St. Francis Church, Center, and to this union three children were born.
Bill is survived by his children: Suzanne Rezac (fiancé, Craig Matulka), Warren (Shelly) Woita and RaNae (Jeff) Blum; sister, Doreen (Jerome) Novacek; eight grandchildren: Shane, Lauren and Tristan Rezac, Kenzie Martin, Delaney and Mason Woita, Natalie and Kailey Blum; one great-grandchild, Brantley Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret on Dec. 5, 2017; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Carolyn Woita in 2018.
God Bless everyone who had anything to do with my life and my funeral. Bill
