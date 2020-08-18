William Woita

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William (Bill) Louis Woita

September 29, 1940-August 10, 2020

William (Bill) Louis Woita was called to the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward.

Parish rosary was held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses, followed by the Funeral Mass, also at the church. Burial was in Ulysses Catholic Cemetery with military honors by Dwight Legion Post 110. Memorials may be made to the Ulysses Fire Department, Immaculate Conception Church or Dwight Legion Post #110.

Bill was born on Sept. 29, 1940, in Prague, to William J. and Ella (Focher) Woita Sr. He was baptized in Plasi, rural Saunders County. Bill was two years old when the family moved on a farm in the Ulysses/Dwight area. He attended District 81 county school and two years at Ulysses grade school. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1958. Bill participated in basketball and track. He farmed, raised cattle and hogs, and milked cows. He worked various jobs in the F.S.A. office in David City. He belonged to the NFO, local Co-ops and the Saunders County Feeders. He was also in military reserve with the Seward National Guard from 1963-1969, and reached the rank of E-6.