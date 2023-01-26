Willis Wrede

Willis Eugene Wrede

August 30, 1938 - January 12, 2023

Willis Eugene Wrede, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 12, 2023.

Visitation was from 3-6 p.m. with family greeting from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Metcalf Funeral Home. Funeral service was held 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th St., Lincoln, Nebraska. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born Aug. 30, 1938 in David City, Nebraska, to Dean J. and Dorothy E. (Gaskill) Wrede. Willis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a retired construction worker with Dobson Brother's, where he worked for 40-plus years.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Coy) Wrede; daughters, Diana (Michael) Maddock and Susan (Daniel) Wendling; son, Timothy Wrede; grandchildren, Jennifer Berens, Matthew Berens and Zachary Wendling all of Lincoln; and brother, Richard Wrede of Puyallup, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Weir; and half-brother, Ronald Wrede.

Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com.