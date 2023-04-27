Wilma DeWispelare

March 13, 1932 - April 18, 2023

Wilma DeWispelare, 91, of David City, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at david place in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Presentation Catholic Church, Marietta with the Rev. Adam Sughroue as celebrant. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City. Visitation was from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Committal in the church cemetery. Lunch followed in the church hall.

Wilma was born March 13, 1932, in Bee, Nebraska, to William and Agnes (Vodicka) Vanis. She attended area schools and graduated from Marietta High School. On Aug. 21, 1952, she married Gerald DeWispelare at Presentation Catholic Church, Marietta. They lived and farmed near Octavia. She was a farm wife and also was a correspondent for the Schuyler Sun and Banner-Press. She was a member of the church and the Catholic Daughters. Wilma loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Deb (Ed) Birkel of Linwood; son, Mike (Betty) DeWispelare of David City; four grandsons, Todd (Kandi) DeWispelare and their children Camden, Kollyns, Kenzie and Konnor, Troy DeWispelare and Ella and Lane, Jason (Kristin) DeWispelare and Riley, Kallan and Hattie; Blake (Andrea) Birkel and Hannah, Halle and Mason; one sister, Dorothy DeWipelare of David City; brother-in-law, Ed DeWispelare of Valley; and sisters-in-law, Marge Vanis of Rising City, Bernice Vanis and Eva Kadavy of Lincoln and Kathy DeWipelare of Denver.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald in 2018; four brothers, Harry, Ray, Marion and James; two sisters, Marcella Brezina and Mary Ann Zegers; and step-mother-in-law, Marie DeWispelare.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City in charge of arrangements.