Wilma Kobza

Wilma was a devout Catholic no matter where she lived - an active adorer of the Blessed Sacrament and a regular at Holy Hour. Wilma was most active in St. Mary's Church, as well as in numerous school and community organizations over the years, including: serving on the P.C.C.W, involvement in the Guild and Seminarian Club, organizing the Prayer Circle, participating on numerous committees for St Mary's Elementary and Aquinas High schools, including those responsible for delivering the first St. Mary's Soup Supper and starting St. Mary's first Preschool just to name a few. She was active in the Jaycees and worked on the Bicentennial Committee. Wilma loved participating in Community Theater, a talent she rekindled from her early days and enjoyed performing into her final years. The joy of her life was her faith, along with her family and friends. She enjoyed movies, music and a cold Pepsi-Cola and was a talented poet who often gifted friends and family with her beautiful writings in elegant cursive penmanship. She had a delightful sense of humor and kind heart - gifts she shared with all of those who knew her until the very end. She had an abundance of wonderful friends - old and new - and will be dearly missed by so many.