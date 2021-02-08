Offense stagnant for Monarchs

The Monarchs are averaging just over 30 points a game, and Wall knows the team will have to put in work in the offseason if it wants to improve in that category.

"There really isn't a quick fix remedy," he said. "You become a better offensive player in June, July and August. Right now we can only focus on tomorrow. We're going to get as good as we possibly can tomorrow."

Despite the second loss in a row for Aquinas, Wall said he was happy with his team's defense. Aquinas is holding teams to under 44 points a game.

"We play really hard," he said. "Just really good effort. Our girls listen very well in practice as far as what the game plan is defensively. Defense is about heart, and effort, and intensity, and they bring that for the most part every single game. We know that's going to give us a chance, but a few more baskets here and there will get us over the hump."

Aquinas is 10-15 against Scotus since 2007 but has lost seven of the last eight. The most recent win was a 41-32 victory two years ago.

Aquinas will be in subdistricts on Tuesday and possibly Thursday. The other teams in the subdistrict include C-2 No. 4 (Lincoln Journal Star) Centennial (19-1), Cross County (16-3) and Shelby-Rising City (5-15).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

