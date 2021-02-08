Offense stagnant for Monarchs

Aquinas girls basketball held Columbus Scotus to just 36 points but only managed 17 of its own in a Feb. 4 road loss.
This is the second game this year that the Monarchs (4-15) have held a team under 40 points but tasted defeat. The 17 points are the second-lowest point total this season.
"It was an outstanding, tremendous effort like always," head coach Nathan Wall said. "We're solid on defense; we're just not good enough on offense. You have to be able to do both things well in the Centennial Conference. Right now we struggle putting the ball in the basket. We got pretty good shots; they just didn't fall."
The Shamrocks (12-8) started the game on a 5-0 run after a shot from behind the arc and a layup.
Aquinas sophomore Jocelyn Stara put Aquinas on the board with two free throws, barely avoiding a first-quarter shutout.
Scotus opened up the second quarter with another 3 and went on a 5-0 run for a 13-3 lead. Bethany Emswiler scored just before the end of the half to make it 13-5.
Scotus opened the second half on a 10-2 run. Sophomore Lacie Hartman stopped the run with a free throw before the Shamrocks ended the third with a 3 to take a 26-8 lead.
Aquinas hit a perimeter shot to open the fourth quarter but Scotus went on another 5-0 run to seal the victory.
The Monarchs are averaging just over 30 points a game, and Wall knows the team will have to put in work in the offseason if it wants to improve in that category.
"There really isn't a quick fix remedy," he said. "You become a better offensive player in June, July and August. Right now we can only focus on tomorrow. We're going to get as good as we possibly can tomorrow."
Despite the second loss in a row for Aquinas, Wall said he was happy with his team's defense. Aquinas is holding teams to under 44 points a game.
"We play really hard," he said. "Just really good effort. Our girls listen very well in practice as far as what the game plan is defensively. Defense is about heart, and effort, and intensity, and they bring that for the most part every single game. We know that's going to give us a chance, but a few more baskets here and there will get us over the hump."
Aquinas is 10-15 against Scotus since 2007 but has lost seven of the last eight. The most recent win was a 41-32 victory two years ago.
Aquinas will be in subdistricts on Tuesday and possibly Thursday. The other teams in the subdistrict include C-2 No. 4 (Lincoln Journal Star) Centennial (19-1), Cross County (16-3) and Shelby-Rising City (5-15).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net