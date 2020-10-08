Agriculture, harvest and unemployment

As Nebraska moves into the fall harvest season, one of the most dangerous times of year for those in agriculture, it's good for all of us to take special caution when working on the farm.

According to the Grain Handling Safety Coalition, on average, 167 agricultural workers suffer work related injuries each day. Being careful not to wear loose clothing around power take-offs and wearing safety harnesses when working in grain bins can save a life.

Our farmers are working long days with harvest, moving heavy equipment on our roadways and we all need to be aware and use caution when approaching them on the roads. If you encounter a slow-moving tractor, combine, or semi always give them adequate room. Often these vehicles make wide turns and sometimes need both lanes to do so.

These vehicles may appear to be pulling off onto the right shoulder of the road, but in fact they are turning left by going wide to line up with a gate or driveway. Be careful not to pull out in front of farm vehicles as they may be hauling heavy loads which could make a quick stop impossible. Be patient when attempting to pass a slow moving vehicle and double check to ensure that it is not obscuring oncoming traffic before you pass. It takes all of us to ensure a safe harvest season.