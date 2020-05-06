And in other news, there’s a primary election coming

While it doesn’t seem to be of primary concern right now, here’s what’s coming up in the May 12 statewide primary election, the COVID-19 edition.
Yes, life goes on and there are a few legislative races that could draw interest and help gauge the governor’s involvement in the Fall. There’s also a plethora of Democrats seeking to oppose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse while term-limited State Sen. Kate Bolz seems to be the Democratic front-runner in taking on Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.
For the second time in a week, somebody threw a brick or large rock through the window at the state Republican Headquarters in Lincoln. Otherwise, if the news hasn’t been about the Coronavirus or the potential return of students to the University of Nebraska campuses this fall as a good sign that there might be a college football season, there’s been no news.
If a smashed window at Republican headquarters constitutes political unrest in Nebraska, an even better amusement is watching Republicans beat up on each other. Such is the case in Legislative District 1 in the far southeast corner of the state where incumbent Julie Slama, a 23-year-old part-time student at the University of Nebraska College of Law is being challenged by Janet Palmtag, a 58-year-old realtor and business owner.
Slama, of Peru, is a Republican and graduate of Yale University who worked for the campaign of Governor Pete Ricketts who appointed her to fill the vacancy when incumbent Sen. Dan Watermeier was elected to the Public Service Commission. The state party has launched negative advertising against Palmtag, also a Republican, claiming she has “gone Lincoln” by siding with political interests in the Capital City as well as that “liberal Ernie Chambers.” Palmtag also has the endorsement of former Gov. Dave Heineman. Yes, Ricketts has contributed to Slama’s campaign. Dennis Schaardt and Mike Powers are also seeking the seat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.
Out in the sprawling Sandhills District 43, incumbent Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a Ricketts’ favorite, is facing a challenge from Tanya Storer of Whitman, a rancher and member of the Cherry County Board who has the endorsement of former Governor Kay Orr. Storer is a University of Nebraska Lincoln graduate and she and her husband Eric run a cattle operation. They have three grown children. Of note, Kay Orr’s grandson, Taylor Gage, works for Ricketts.
Six senators are being term-limited out of office. They include Republican Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk, Democrats Sara Howard, Rick Kolowski and Sue Crawford all of Omaha and Bolz of Lincoln. Also gone will be Independent Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, 82. He has served 46 years in the Legislature and already been term-limited once. One of six people seeking to replace Chambers is former Omaha City Council member Fred Conley, 72. A Democrat, he served on the City Council from 1981-1993, when he didn’t seek reelection. Then, in 1997, Conley was defeated in a comeback attempt by Frank Brown.
Former State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk is the sole candidate seeking to replace Scheer. Like Scheer, Flood also served as Speaker of the Legislature and was being touted as a possible gubernatorial candidate when he dropped out of politics due to a family illness.
Incumbent Sen. Dan Quick, a Democrat in Grand Island’s District 35, is being challenged by former State Sen. Ray Aguilar, a Republican who was term-limited in 2008.
In District 23, incumbent Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, is being challenged by Helen Raikes of Ashland, an Independent and the widow of former State Sen. Ron Raikes. The Republican Bostelman was backed by Ricketts in the last election.
In the Legislative races, the top two candidates who receive the most votes advance to the General Election in November.
Who knows, watching primary election returns might provide a welcome relief for quarantined Nebraskans who have exhausted their supply of Netflix and Amazon Prime diversions. By the way, don’t forget to vote!
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
