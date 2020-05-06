And in other news, there’s a primary election coming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While it doesn’t seem to be of primary concern right now, here’s what’s coming up in the May 12 statewide primary election, the COVID-19 edition.

Yes, life goes on and there are a few legislative races that could draw interest and help gauge the governor’s involvement in the Fall. There’s also a plethora of Democrats seeking to oppose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse while term-limited State Sen. Kate Bolz seems to be the Democratic front-runner in taking on Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

For the second time in a week, somebody threw a brick or large rock through the window at the state Republican Headquarters in Lincoln. Otherwise, if the news hasn’t been about the Coronavirus or the potential return of students to the University of Nebraska campuses this fall as a good sign that there might be a college football season, there’s been no news.

If a smashed window at Republican headquarters constitutes political unrest in Nebraska, an even better amusement is watching Republicans beat up on each other. Such is the case in Legislative District 1 in the far southeast corner of the state where incumbent Julie Slama, a 23-year-old part-time student at the University of Nebraska College of Law is being challenged by Janet Palmtag, a 58-year-old realtor and business owner.