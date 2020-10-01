Biden right to sidestep calls for court-packing scheme

Democratic leaders were privately aghast at the court packing scheme, understanding that it played directly into Trump’s hands by shifting the debate away from whether a nomination should be submitted some six weeks before the election and framed it as the kind of political combat so relished by the president.

The Trump campaign has relentlessly pounded the theme that Biden represents an out of the mainstream school of thought, a tilt toward establishing a socialist, spendthrift, soft on crime national administration. Aligning himself with a plan to remake the Supreme Court into an arm of the Democratic Party would offer Trump another and more compelling line of attack.

A slight majority of the country favors delaying a nomination until after the election on the theory that, if Trump wins a second term and the Senate remains in Republican hands, the issue is resolved on its own.

If Biden wins, the theory goes, he should be given the opportunity to fill the vacancy as a matter of fundamental fairness to the expressed will of a majority of the voters.