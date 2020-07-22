Busy time as Legislature returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature reconvened the 2020 session after temporarily suspending it in March due to COVID-19 concerns. The first day back was spent on a variety of priority bills that were on select file prior to the suspending of the session. Speaker Scheer intends to place all remaining priority bills on the Agenda for debate. This includes my flood bill, LB1201 which is prioritized in LB632.

LB1201 creates a plan development group within the Department of Natural Resources who would be tasked with developing a flood mitigation plan. This plan will then be integrated into the state hazard mitigation plan. The group would also be tasked with compiling a centralized list of critical infrastructure, identify available funding resources and cost-effective flood mitigation strategies.

LB1201 is the result of the 2019 March flooding and LR241, an interim study that created a select committee that I co-chaired with Senator Pansing-Brooks. The study focused on the state’s response to the flooding at all levels of the government. After countless hours of touring damaged areas and meeting with Emergency Managers, First Responders, County Supervisors, and others it became apparent that Nebraska needs a comprehensive flood mitigation plan.