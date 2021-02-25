Connecting every corner of Nebraska

To address our need for more widespread internet access, we directed nearly $30 million of federal coronavirus assistance to begin connecting 17,600 households with broadband. This was essential during the pandemic as many services went online. This session, legislative bill (LB) 388 can continue the momentum we have built up using the CARES Act resources. As part of LB 388, Senator Curt Friesen of Henderson, Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, and I are proposing that we invest $20 million in each of the next two years to help another 30,000 households get broadband connectivity. We’re prioritizing unserved areas and those with slower broadband speeds. All of these projects require the applicant to provide 50% of the total development costs. To be eligible for funding, projects must be completed within 18 months.