Dr. Seuss erasure is just the beginning

To put it another way, trying to make sure that nothing offends anyone ever at any given time is assuring that there will never be any authentic, original, important, suggestive, intriguing, thought-provoking material produced. It will all be “nice.” It will all be uniform. It will all be safe, although not the safety that children really deserve because it will fool them into thinking that the world is filled with sunshine and lollipops.

It isn’t. Dr. Seuss knew that, especially after his experience with war, and was attempting in his own way to prepare children for the cruelties of the world, and equip them with tools to fight them.

That’s one of the reasons this Orwellian attempt to erase his work is so disturbing. You can argue that it’s only six books out of hundreds in a lifetime of achievement, but we are only at the beginning. Once you start down that path, you tend to accelerate, not act with caution.

So I expect we’ll see some more “kindler, gentler editing” along these lines in the near future:

“Horton Hears a Who” will be labeled “ableist,” as soon as they figure out that deaf children will be offended.