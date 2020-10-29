Through his tenure representing Nebraska in the House of Representative, Congressman Fortenberry has been a champion for small business. He works hard to stop government overreach and unnecessary regulations that ultimately harm small businesses. Congressman Fortenberry doesn’t just provide lip service, but truly cares about and is constantly working for his constituents, helping make our businesses and lives better. As a small business owner, I’ve experienced this firsthand.

Perhaps what I appreciate most about Congressman Fortenberry, is that he doesn’t back down from the tough issues. He’s willing to listen, even to those who may not agree with him. This is evident by his Town Hall meetings and listening sessions.

Congressman Fortenberry is a proven leader who has made decisions based what’s best for Nebraska. He truly believes that the strength of our nation ultimately depends upon the strength of our families and communities, something I can support wholeheartedly.

Congressman Fortenberry has my vote in November.

Jim Ballard

Owner, James Arthur Vineyards - Raymond

