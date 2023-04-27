With less than 30 days left in this session, the Legislature is beginning to pass bills on final reading and sending them to the Governor for signing. LB376, is the General Affairs committee priority bill to make changes to the Liquor Control act that I’ve previously discussed. This bill has an emergency clause so it will go into effect the day of the Governor’s signing.

In addition, we also advanced LB254, introduced by Senator Brewer, to Select File. As a reminder this bill would create the digital Internet archive of closed-captioned video coverage of the Legislature. The archive would contain recordings of all committee hearings and floor debate.

Tuesday two additional bills were passed by the Legislature to the Governor for signing. The first bill LB296 introduced by Senator Ballard. This bill Adopts the Pet Insurance Act which establishes a process for the sale and purchasing of pet insurance in Nebraska. The bill ensures that appropriate training and licensing has been completed by an insurer before the sale of insurance.

The second bill passed on Tuesday was LB775, was the second General Affairs priority bill which I’ve previously discussed. LB775 changes provisions relating to horse racing, the Nebraska Bingo Act, the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act, Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act, and Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

The Legislature also passed the Constitutional Carry bill, LB77, will allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. Currently, to carry a concealed handgun an individual must first pay a $100 fee and take a training course. A background check is still required for all firearm purchases. If signed by the Governor the law takes effect 90 days after the end of this session.

My bill, LB565 which is the Natural Resources priority bill, advanced to final reading as amended. The amendment added five additional Natural Resources Committee bills; LB217, LB289, LB395, LB400, and LB425. LB217 extends the sunset date for the Scrap Tire Recycling Program. LB289, which I introduced, allows for the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska (MEAN) to own and operate advanced metering services. LB395 provides for a slight pay increase for members of the Oil and Gas Commission. LB400 allows for the taking of mountain lions in the process of stalking, killing, or consuming livestock on a person’s property. Finally, LB425 provides, amongst other changes, for an increase in the caps on nonresident fees for a variety of hunting and fishing permits. The bill also allows the Game and Parks Commission to put limitations on nonresident hunting permits for special depredation seasons.

Finally, for those of you interested in the Nebraska Leadership Program, sponsored by the Nebraska Chamber Foundation, the deadline to apply is May 1st. The program is designed to train individuals to become engaged in issues, programs, and activities to better serve Nebraska. You can apply at leadershipnebraska.com.

For additional or more specific information on bills please visit nebraskalegislature.gov. You may reach my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.