Halloween, All Saints Day and COVID-19

The September unemployment numbers were recently released, and Nebraska once again has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at just 3.5%, down from 4% in August. This news, along with last week’s report on September General Fund receipts exceeding the certified forecasts continue to show Nebraska’s strong economic recovery from COVID-19. For comparison, the unemployment rate for Nebraska in October 2019 was 3.1%, which shows we are close to returning to pre-pandemic numbers.
On Oct. 21st, new statewide Directive Health Measures took effect. Under the new measures hospitals must reserve 10% of their bed capacity for potential COVID-19 patients. Due to this, there may be a disruption in elective surgeries. Patrons of bars and restaurants must be seated, in groups no larger than 8 people, while on the premises unless ordering or going to the bathroom. Indoor gatherings were also affected by the change to the DHMs which now limit the maximum occupancy to 50%. These DHMs will remain in effect until November, 30th. Information regarding the DHMs may be found on your local Public Health Department website.
Gov. Ricketts also announced a new round of grants under the Get Nebraska Growing initiative to help Nebraskans further recover from COVID-19. The Community CARES grant will be awarding grants to nonprofits and licensed care providers to help recover and respond to COVID-19. The Small Business and Livestock Producer Stabilization Grant Program is also accepting new applicants for a $12,000 grant for those who suffered losses due to COVID-19. To qualify for the grant, you cannot have received funding during round one of the program and livestock producers must have between 1-10 employees. More information on the grants can be found at coronavirus.nebraska.gov.
As we are preparing for Halloween, we should be mindful to take the necessary precautions against the virus. If you or your family plan to go out on Halloween, avoid the three Cs of confined spaces, close contact with others, and crowded places. Keep your kids close by, and keep an eye out for cars driving through the neighborhood.
All Saints Day is Nov. 1st, a day to commemorate those we have lost as well as the Christians who have lived before us and have testified to their Christian faith. A day to remember, a time to reflect and a day of peace.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
