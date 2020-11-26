Happy Thanksgiving to all

As we celebrate at Thanksgiving, a day of reflection and gratitude when people all over the country come together with family and friends to celebrate and give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon us by God. Let us stand together in recognition of the promise of America — a promise of religious liberty and freedom of conscience that led the Pilgrims to flee Great Britain and reach Plymouth Rock. Today, this promise endures and leads thousands of people to America in search of a better future for themselves and their families. America remains a city upon a hill to the world.
For many, Thanksgiving may be celebrated differently this year; either out of doors, in smaller groups, or virtually. Nevertheless, the importance and meaning of the holiday is not diminished. As we enjoy spending time with family members and loved ones, we also remember the people who made this possible.
As Nebraskans let us all give thanks for the servicemen and women protecting our freedoms overseas and in distant parts of the world who will not have the opportunity to spend time with loved ones and family. We recognize their sacrifice. We also give thanks for all the brave members of law enforcement and first responders as they continue to protect us and keep us safe in our communities.
This year we especially give thanks to all essential workers, medical personnel, hospital staff and long-term health care providers who have worked tirelessly to protect the health of Nebraskans during the COVID-19 pandemic. To the selfless teachers who have had to upend their teaching practices, and quickly adapt and learn new ways to continue to educate students. Their hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed.
We are thankful for the farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers in every corner of Nebraska who work from dawn and through the night in all types of weather to put food on tables across the state and country. We honor these hard-working men and women for their perseverance and dedication.
This is a day we can show our gratitude for all that has been done for us by many different people and all that has been provided for us. Jan and I want to wish you and your families a blessed and safe Thanksgiving.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.