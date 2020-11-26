Happy Thanksgiving to all

As we celebrate at Thanksgiving, a day of reflection and gratitude when people all over the country come together with family and friends to celebrate and give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon us by God. Let us stand together in recognition of the promise of America — a promise of religious liberty and freedom of conscience that led the Pilgrims to flee Great Britain and reach Plymouth Rock. Today, this promise endures and leads thousands of people to America in search of a better future for themselves and their families. America remains a city upon a hill to the world.

For many, Thanksgiving may be celebrated differently this year; either out of doors, in smaller groups, or virtually. Nevertheless, the importance and meaning of the holiday is not diminished. As we enjoy spending time with family members and loved ones, we also remember the people who made this possible.

As Nebraskans let us all give thanks for the servicemen and women protecting our freedoms overseas and in distant parts of the world who will not have the opportunity to spend time with loved ones and family. We recognize their sacrifice. We also give thanks for all the brave members of law enforcement and first responders as they continue to protect us and keep us safe in our communities.