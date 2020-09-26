Hunting and fishing in Nebraska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The crisp, cool air in the mornings and evenings signals the start of fall in Nebraska. It’s the time of year when many Cornhuskers head outdoors to hunt and fish.

On Sept. 26th, Nebraska joined the nation in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day. This important day has extra significance in Nebraska, where hunting and fishing are part of our cultural fabric. For generations, dads and moms have been taking their children to tree stands and creek banks to teach them how to hunt and fish.

For many, hunting or fishing is a relaxing way to spend a day with friends and family. These activities give Nebraskans the opportunity to unwind from the work week, explore the natural beauty of Nebraska, and spend quality time together. They also present the opportunity to pass along a love of the outdoors to the next generation. My son Roscoe and I go on an annual turkey hunt together, and we’ve made many fun memories on our trips together.