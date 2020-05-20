I stepped out the front door and, suddenly, it’s spring

We discovered that our normal was going to be different at the other end of this. Even the routine of roaming the garden store picking out just the right flowers, was changed to shopping on-line and paying for them and then driving to the store the next day where a masked clerk wearing gloves brought them out and put them in the trunk of the car.

Even then, we drove home and sprayed the flowers with disinfectant before we washed our hands and tried to decide when we’ll plant, a more normal Spring-like activity.

Another new-normal Spring-like activity was the primary election. Instead of going to our polling places, a large number of us voted by mail and awaited the results, as usual, on TV. The usual “victory” parties changed as well. Candidates took to Facebook watches and Zoom or Google meetings to share with their supporters.

A daily routine has Governor Pete Ricketts meeting every afternoon with reporters, appropriately socially distanced in his hearing room, to update them on the latest Coronavirus numbers. As the number of positive cases and deaths increased, the Governor announced a time when summer baseball and softball teams can practice and when an actual season can begin. Let’s just hope the surge comes and goes before that date.