If things work out, lawmakers to gather July 20 to finish business

Committee Vice Chair Kate Bolz of Lincoln said there is no rural/urban divide or dichotomy in this budget. “I think the majority of what this budget does is lift up the state as a whole,” she said.

Two other important issues run the risk of once again being inextricably linked. The governor and a number of lawmakers want some manner of property tax relief, though most concede the way things are now, it won’t be a dynamic proposal. The Governor and a smaller number of senators want a new business tax incentive bill to pass. The old one expires soon.

But there appears to be a larger number of mostly rural senators who want to tie the property tax and business incentives bills together. That marriage spelled doom last year as neither measure advanced, and Senator Tom Briese of Albion said this year’s bills aren’t out of the woods yet.

The Revenue Committee’s property tax proposals are aimed at reducing the state’s reliance on property taxes to fund education by increasing state aid to public schools. Key to the measure is reducing the percentage at which property is valued for school tax purposes while using up to 15 percent of state tax revenue to provide foundation aid per student to each school district. A proposed amendment to the bill would provide an estimated $520 million in property tax relief over the next 3 years.