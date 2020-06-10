If things work out, lawmakers to gather July 20 to finish business

With the Nebraska Legislature set to gather again in about a month (July 20), the most frequently asked question is will they get anything accomplished with just 17 days left?
Remember, the Legislature’s only constitutional obligation is to pass a budget, in this case, budget adjustments. The bills to accomplish the Appropriations Committee’s adjustment to the $9.4 billion budget are at the second stage of consideration. There’s a strong chance they will pass with slight pandemic forced adjustments to the bottom line.
Appropriations Committee chairman Sen. John Stinner of Gering said the adjustments reflect the committee’s main objectives of restoring the state’s cash reserve, controlling state spending growth, attaining a structural balance between revenue and spending and leaving enough money for property tax relief. That was before the COVID-19 virus wreaked havoc on the state economy.
Another wild card in the pending budget debate is the first-round filibuster mounted by Sens. Justin Wayne and Ernie Chambers of Omaha to protest a perceived urban-rural split in the allocation of money. Wayne questioned $10 million for rural workforce housing when no direct appropriation for urban workforce housing has been approved during his time at the Legislature.
“This budget places rural over urban [interests] and increases the rural and urban divide,” he said.
Committee Vice Chair Kate Bolz of Lincoln said there is no rural/urban divide or dichotomy in this budget. “I think the majority of what this budget does is lift up the state as a whole,” she said.
Two other important issues run the risk of once again being inextricably linked. The governor and a number of lawmakers want some manner of property tax relief, though most concede the way things are now, it won’t be a dynamic proposal. The Governor and a smaller number of senators want a new business tax incentive bill to pass. The old one expires soon.
But there appears to be a larger number of mostly rural senators who want to tie the property tax and business incentives bills together. That marriage spelled doom last year as neither measure advanced, and Senator Tom Briese of Albion said this year’s bills aren’t out of the woods yet.
The Revenue Committee’s property tax proposals are aimed at reducing the state’s reliance on property taxes to fund education by increasing state aid to public schools. Key to the measure is reducing the percentage at which property is valued for school tax purposes while using up to 15 percent of state tax revenue to provide foundation aid per student to each school district. A proposed amendment to the bill would provide an estimated $520 million in property tax relief over the next 3 years.
The state’s business tax incentive act, the Nebraska Advantage Act, is set to end this year. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward would create the ImagiNE Nebraska Act. Qualifying businesses would receive a varying combination of incentives—wage credits, income tax credits, sales and use tax refunds and exemptions, personal property tax exemptions or real property tax refunds—based on their level of capital investment and the number of employees they hire at a minimum qualifying wage.
Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute, says the proposal would reduce state revenue by approximately $1 billion over the next decade when Nebraska still has hundreds of millions of dollars in outstanding obligations under its current tax incentive programs.
She says the proposal’s cost is concerning when the Legislature also is considering the major property tax relief proposal and funding for a large expansion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. If passed, those three measures alone could consume 6.8 to 9.4 percent of state revenue between 2023 and 2028.
Lawmakers have 17 days to wrap up as many loose ends as possible, and there are a lot of loose ends. Get ready for the show; it could be the best one in years!
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
