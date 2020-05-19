Interesting primary

When local voters kick two multi-term County Supervisors from office during a Primary Election, a very loud message has been sent.
Is the unrest caused by their Landfill decisions, double dipping, nepotism, the Highway 92 building purchase, budget management, road conditions one year later or a combination of these woes? Something is driving voter unrest
Obviously it is time for significant change on the Butler County Board of Supervisors.
Respectfully,
Skip Trowbridge
David City
