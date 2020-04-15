It’s happened before, lawmakers took a (sort of) break

The last time the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature adjourned for an indefinite period was in 1985 when a serious budget impasse had to be resolved but a solution couldn’t be found. Two special sessions followed in September and October. It took two more special sessions in 1986 in November and December to finally resolve the matter.
The time before that was during the Farm Crisis of 1983 when a large group of lawmakers took time off to leave Lincoln and head for Washington, DC, in an effort to find resolution.
So, before March 15 when Speaker Jim Scheer declared a temporary recess to the 106th Legislature Second Session in response to the COVED-19 pandemic and to practice government recommended “social distancing,” those were the only notable incidents according to the Clerk of the Legislature’s Office.
Assistant Clerk Dick Brown said he hasn’t seen the Capitol as quiet and the mood as somber since the events of September 11, 2001 (9-11) which brought things to a standstill. Senators are mostly gone for now and many offices have minimal staff available. Most have signs on the office door encouraging constituents to call or e-mail for assistance.
Since it’s a short session year, the only budget bill lawmakers face is an adjustment to the second year of the Biennium. That measure had advanced to second round debate when Scheer put a temporary halt to things. Passing a budget every two years is the only statutory requirement of the Legislature. Everything else is extra.
Save for three days in March when lawmakers reconvened for the sole purpose of creating an $83.6 million emergency fund to respond to the COVED-19 situation, the quiet has remained. It has been a good time for veteran legislative reporters to reflect on the weighty job of the Speaker, the Lieutenant Governor and the rich history of Nebraska politics surrounding it.
Interestingly, the 1983 incident came during the administration of then-Governor Charlie Thone. The Speaker of the Legislature was Senator Bill Nichol of Scottsbluff, first elected in 1974 to replace the venerable Terry Carpenter. Though not quite as flamboyant or outspoken as Carpenter on the national stage, Nichol was a force to be reckoned with.
He was a life-long friend of my folks and had been a prize fighter in his younger years and worked as an insurance claims adjuster and repo man in later years. He struggled with remembering my name but I settled for him calling me by the two initials of his choosing. He often landed on J - R.
The late Thone was known for his coalition of senators called the Thone Clones. But the farm crisis of 1983 was nationwide and bigger than his partisan group of supporters. That’s when Nichol, Speaker from 1983-1986, called a recess for a few days so a delegation could go to Washington to make its case to Congress.
Things got interesting after the election of Bob Kerrey as Governor in 1984. Nichol presided over the 1985 Legislature regular session and two special sessions between September 19 and mid-November. He presided over the 1986 regular session and two special sessions between November 12 and December 6, 1986. Three of those dealt with Kerrey’s call to make budget adjustments. The first special session in September 1985 dealt with the payment of $8.5 million to victims of the now-storied Commonwealth Savings collapse.
Kerrey served one-term as governor and was replaced by Gov. Kay Orr with Nichol as her lieutenant governor. That meant that Nichol was again the official presiding officer of the Legislature. He certainly had the experience for handling business as “not so usual.”
But, back to the current situation. Brown said there have been discussions about conducting business electronically, through Zoom or Skype or some other popular platform, but it would be a logistical nightmare. Bill-related documents have to be processed and filed and votes have to be counted. In short, it’s much easier and efficient to do it in person.
Discussions on distancing will continue, no doubt, but for those of us admitted extroverts, you just can’t beat that face-to-face interaction. Just don’t touch your face and, yes, wash your hands!
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
