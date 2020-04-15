It’s happened before, lawmakers took a (sort of) break

Save for three days in March when lawmakers reconvened for the sole purpose of creating an $83.6 million emergency fund to respond to the COVED-19 situation, the quiet has remained. It has been a good time for veteran legislative reporters to reflect on the weighty job of the Speaker, the Lieutenant Governor and the rich history of Nebraska politics surrounding it.

Interestingly, the 1983 incident came during the administration of then-Governor Charlie Thone. The Speaker of the Legislature was Senator Bill Nichol of Scottsbluff, first elected in 1974 to replace the venerable Terry Carpenter. Though not quite as flamboyant or outspoken as Carpenter on the national stage, Nichol was a force to be reckoned with.

He was a life-long friend of my folks and had been a prize fighter in his younger years and worked as an insurance claims adjuster and repo man in later years. He struggled with remembering my name but I settled for him calling me by the two initials of his choosing. He often landed on J - R.

The late Thone was known for his coalition of senators called the Thone Clones. But the farm crisis of 1983 was nationwide and bigger than his partisan group of supporters. That’s when Nichol, Speaker from 1983-1986, called a recess for a few days so a delegation could go to Washington to make its case to Congress.