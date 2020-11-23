 Skip to main content
Kudos to Mayor Zavodny
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Kudos to Mayor Zavodny

I am so thankful that Mayor Zavodny is not a coward and is trying to move David City forward. He leads our City Council meetings twice monthly and boldly advanced public conversation concerning masks to mitigate the virus pandemic. A small group of vocal anti-mask proponents recently shared their wisdom with the Council and not a single Councilman would introduce a mask ordinance for discussion, not a single one! Several weeks have passed, virus infections have increased and now threaten our medical resources. Masks are a tool to mitigate further virus spread, a point emphasized by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the world renowned infectious disease facility. Please pay attention to those in our community who care for the well being of others by wearing a face covering, their actions could save your life!

Skip Trowbridge

David City

