Labor Day, teachers and more from the Legislature

As we approach Labor Day, we are especially thankful for essential employees and other members of the workforce who have continued to go work amid the COVID-19 situation.

Among these, we are especially grateful for healthcare professionals, law enforcement, EMS/first responders who put themselves at risk every day to serve their communities. I hope this is a time when families can safely relax and celebrate together.

Over the past week, I’ve attended several bill signing ceremonies for some important legislation. The Saturday after the Legislature adjourned, I attended Gov. Ricketts’ public signing of LB814 on the North steps outside of the Capitol. This bill bans the barbaric practice of dismemberment abortion on a living, unborn child in the second trimester of pregnancy. I was pleased to see such a large pro-life crowd turn out in support of the bill, and I commend Senator Geist, the bill’s introducer, on her diligent work with individuals and organizations such as Dr. Aultman, the Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Family Alliance, and Nebraska Right to Life on getting this critical legislation passed. I was a proud co-sponsor of this bill, and will continue to defend the pre-born on future pro-life legislation.