Letter to the editor

Support for Helen Raikes for school board

Schools in our area will have a thoughtful advocate if we choose Helen Raikes for the Nebraska Board of Education. Watch for her name on the May 10 ballot: She's running for the District 5 seat that covers Butler County and a lot of southeast Nebraska.

Raikes recognizes the urgency of the teacher shortage in Nebraska. She will work to find practical ways to ease it, such as innovative approaches to recruiting and retaining teachers.

She has long promoted early childhood education that offers young children the foundation for success throughout their lives. And when those children are older, she's all for school programs that prepare students for good jobs when they graduate.

She lives on a Saunders County farm that has been in her husband's family for more than a century. She is a parent, a grandparent and a retired educator who has a healthy respect for the wisdom of parents and trained educators, partners in assuring that children get a quality education. She also knows that strong schools are the glue of any thriving community. She will work to strengthen them through policies at the state level that support local schools and educators in doing what they do best.

Raikes will help steer a steady course for a school system in which we rightfully take pride. Please don't skip this important race on your primary election ballot.

Kathleen Rutledge

Garland

