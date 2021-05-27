Looking ahead at the Legislature

The 107th Legislature, First Session completed its work and will adjourn Sine Die this week. However, there will be a Special Session this fall to complete redistricting when more regional specific data is made available by the Census Bureau. As we move into the interim, we will begin working on interim studies and potential legislation for next year.
I want to highlight a few of the bills that the Legislature passed last week that greatly benefit Nebraskans.
LB2, introduced by Senator Briese reduces the valuation of agricultural and horticultural land to 50% of its actual value for school bond purposes.
LB387, introduced by Senator Brewer exempts 100% of military retirement pay from the Nebraska state income tax. This is an expansion of a similar bill passed and signed into law last year, which exempted 50% of military retirement pay from the state income tax.
LB644, introduced by Senator Ben Hansen, increases transparency with regard to property taxes by requiring joint public hearings be held between major taxing entities whenever a political subdivision sets its property tax request at an amount that exceeds the prior year’s request. LB644 also requires that postcards stating “Notice of Proposed Tax Increase” be mailed out to notify all property taxpayers affected by the proposed increased property tax levy, and would also include the date, time, and location of the public hearing.
LB388, introduced by Senator Friesen, facilitates and funds the expansion of broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas in Nebraska by allocating an additional $40 million over the next two years to the Public Service Commission for broadband expansion.
One of my bills, LB84 passed on final reading and was sent to Governor Ricketts’ desk to sign. LB84 adds nuclear energy to a list of types of renewable energy eligible for tax incentives under the ImagiNE Nebraska Act. This would incentivize clean, reliable energy and high-paying jobs to come to Nebraska.
As we approach Memorial Day, I ask that everyone take a moment out of their day to honor and remember the men and women who served, and those who have given their lives while serving our country. We should also remember those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. We can never forget or diminish the sacrifices these great men and women made for the betterment of our nation.
As we enter the interim my office remains open and we look forward to continuing to work on issues that affect District 23 and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from constituents and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.