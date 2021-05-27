Looking ahead at the Legislature

LB388, introduced by Senator Friesen, facilitates and funds the expansion of broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas in Nebraska by allocating an additional $40 million over the next two years to the Public Service Commission for broadband expansion.

One of my bills, LB84 passed on final reading and was sent to Governor Ricketts’ desk to sign. LB84 adds nuclear energy to a list of types of renewable energy eligible for tax incentives under the ImagiNE Nebraska Act. This would incentivize clean, reliable energy and high-paying jobs to come to Nebraska.

As we approach Memorial Day, I ask that everyone take a moment out of their day to honor and remember the men and women who served, and those who have given their lives while serving our country. We should also remember those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. We can never forget or diminish the sacrifices these great men and women made for the betterment of our nation.

As we enter the interim my office remains open and we look forward to continuing to work on issues that affect District 23 and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from constituents and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.