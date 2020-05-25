Looking forward to the Legislature's return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Speaker Scheer announced last week that the Legislature will re-convene on July 20th after temporarily suspending the 60-day session due to COVID-19. There are currently 17 days left of the legislative session which will be spent debating any remaining priority bills, budget adjustments and most importantly property tax reform. With the new schedule the Legislature is set to adjourn sine die on Aug. 13th.

Last week, President Trump officially announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) which is intended to provide direct assistance to farmers or ranchers whose operations were directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program has $19 billion in funds that will be distributed to eligible producers whose commodities suffered a 5% or more decline in prices or those who incurred losses due to disruptions in the supply chain. Additional information and the application can be found on farmers.gov and your local USDA Farm Service Agency office began accepting applications on May 26th.