Somewhere years ago, I ran across an alleged Chinese proverb that read: “May you live in interesting times.” I think we’re there.

In an unprecedented move, the Speaker of the Legislature has placed the 106th Legislature on an indefinite adjournment until further notice. The announcement came March 16th, 24 hours before the 41st day of the 60-day session was to convene following a traditional four-day weekend. Such weekends often coincide with things like statewide basketball tournaments. Or blizzards.

The Nebraska Boys High School Basketball tournament was also one-of-a-kind historic, played before coaches and close family members at Lincoln venues without fans and cheerleaders and pep bands.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said “We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members [of the Legislature]. The governor encouraged this weekend that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals should be postponed, a recommendation also made by the CDC.” Scheer said he had consulted Executive Board Chairman Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln after speaking with public health officials, Governor Pete Ricketts and some senators.