Moving forward at the Legislature

The Legislature adjourned March 25th due to COVID-19 and we are reconvening on July 20th, to finish the remaining 17 business days of the 2020 Legislative Session. You will find the remaining days of session will look and function quite a bit different.
Due to health concerns stemming from COVID-19, there will be several procedural changes and modifications to the chamber. All Senators and staff will be required to have their temperatures checked prior to entering the Legislative Chamber. Plexiglas barriers have also been erected at each desk to further prevent the spread of the virus. Senators will have the option to remain at their assigned desks or move to a table along the side of the chamber to allow for social distancing. Senators are also permitted to sit in the South balcony, where they will be allowed to vote should they be concerned about their health.
Access to the balconies will be reserved for Senators and press only while access to the floor is limited to Senators and specific staff. The rotunda will remain open, however, access to Senators on the floor during debate is being discouraged. If you wish to contact me during debate please call or email my staff as they will be able to relay your comments to me.
During this break in the session I’ve continued my work on property tax reform. Working with Senators and other stakeholders to reduce burdensome property taxes while increasing state funding to schools. Earlier in the session, Sen. Linehan’s bill LB974 was filibustered for three hours and did not receive a vote effectively stopping the bill.
Since then the Revenue Committee introduced an amendment to the LB1106 which will be debated when we return. The amendment is estimated to initially increase state funding for schools by $300 million in order to reduce reliance on property taxes. It would implement funding for each student in the state (foundation aid) and incrementally lower agricultural land valuations over three years to 55 percent. Property tax relief is a priority of mine and I continue to work on, support and fight for property tax relief and will continue to do so until we see meaningful property tax relief provided.
The Nebraska Department of Labor announced last week that they will be refocusing their unemployment program efforts to reemployment efforts. Beginning on July 12th, individuals who continue to file for unemployment must fulfill job search requirements to qualify for benefits. Job search requirements include, filing a job application with an employer, conducting work searches using the internet, attending job skills classes, or meeting with a job or career counselor. Applicants must report their reemployment activities on each weekly filing. NEworks.nebraska.gov also has a system for customized job searches, reemployment services, and one-on-one appointments to assist people in finding employment opportunities.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!