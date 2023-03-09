We finally got to some real debate on the floor of the legislature. On Wednesday, March 1, we began floor debate on LB77 and its committee amendment. I have spoken on this bill in a previous article but as a reminder this is the constitutional carry bill that has been introduced by Senator Brewer. The Legislature passed this bill to Select File with AM640 which provides some penalties for crimes committed with a firearm or deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, we began floor debate on the General Affairs Committee Priority bill LB376. This bill with its amendments makes numerous changes to the Liquor Control Act currently in statute. First, it allows liquor control commission to have better oversight and track alcohol products being imported to the state. Further, it also allows holders of farm winery licenses to obtain an additional license to serve other alcoholic beverages and not just wine. Last, the bill raises the limit for the number of events an organization may apply for a special designated license, which allows an organization to temporarily sell alcoholic products when hosting events, from six to twelve a year while also allowing alcohol companies to sponsor these events.

On Tuesday, the Department of Veterans affairs had their budget hearing before the appropriations committee. Part of their budget included increased pay for workers. My testimony was asking to ensure these increases do not overly burden our veterans residing in the facility. I’m not opposed to increasing staff salaries but want to make sure we aren’t hurting those who’ve given themselves for our country in the process.

On March 9th, the revenue committee held a hearing for Senator Erdman’s epic option consumption tax bill LB79. This bill works in conjunction with LR6CA and LR7CA to achieve the epic consumption goals. The epic option consumption tax goals are to impose a tax on the sale of new goods and services. Used goods may never be taxed and no goods or services could be taxed in more than one way. All state taxes except the consumption taxes and excise tax would be repealed. Finally, groceries would be exempt from the consumption tax. This is just one of the tax options introduced on the floor this year.

On Monday March 6th, the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee heard LB31 introduced by Senator Jacobson. This bill requires any train or light engine used in connection with the movement of freight being operated unless it has a crew of at least two individuals.

As always, contact my office with any questions or thoughts on legislation impacting District 23. You can reach my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov