Plenty happening at the Legislature

Recently, there has been a lot of debate about bills regarding the second amendment and what occurred during the committee hearing on one of those bills.

As we know, people across the state are very passionate about their Second Amendment Rights, and as we expected they showed up in large numbers to defend that right. I applaud these passionate citizens on taking the fullest advantage of their civic duty to come and wait in line for hours just to get 90 seconds to express their beliefs.

At no time, was anyone in the Capitol in danger. State Patrol was aware of the large presence of people coming to testify and acted accordingly with an increased presence of security. I stand in strong support of our Second Amendment rights and will continue to ensure these rights won’t be violated.

The Legislature also continued debate on priority bills last week. LB931, introduced by Sen. Halloran and prioritized by Sen. Hughes, would expand maximum weight and length exemptions for grain transporters seeking to transport grain from a storage location to the market. Furthermore, LB931 would also allow single-axle trucks to exceed the maximum weight limit by up to 15% for the purpose of transporting grain up to 70 miles from storage to the market or factory. LB931 was advanced to Select File.