Protect our kids and schools

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) published draft health standards for public comment that included several sex education topics. Like many Nebraska parents, I was deeply troubled by the standards. They would teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten. They would also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards. That’s why I have called on the NDE to scrap the proposed sex education topics in the standards.

I want to be clear about how the Nebraska Department of Education is governed. Unlike many other state agencies, NDE does not report to me. The agency is governed by a board that’s separately elected. I will not have the final say as to whether or not the standards are adopted. It’s very important for parents to weigh in with their input as the State Board of Education decides what to do with the standards. We need to fight to keep our schools free from sexually mature content and partisan indoctrination. Parents, not bureaucrats, should decide how to educate children about sex and controversial cultural issues.