Putting the brakes on bad bills

Bringing marijuana into Nebraska will hurt kids. In neighboring Colorado, marijuana was the substance most likely to be present in adolescent suicides (age 10-19) during 2016. Marijuana was found in over 30% of cases where toxicology data was available. Suicide is now the leading cause of death of adolescents in Colorado. Among the 15-19 age group, the presence of marijuana in suicide toxicology reports increased almost threefold from 2013 to 2017. The link between marijuana and depression among teens is especially alarming given the rising number of adolescents who frequently use the drug. More than 1 in 15 high school seniors use marijuana on a daily basis. Over 21% of 12th graders have used the drug in the past month.