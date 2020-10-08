Raikes will be a champion for children, families

I am writing to correct the lies that Bruce Bostelman and his supporters are spreading about Helen Raikes, because the only way that voters can make informed decisions is if they know the TRUTH: Helen Raikes is strongly pro-child, promoting life at conception and at every stage of development. Helen Raikes has never supported abortion, nor has she said she doesn’t want more pro-life legislation. Unlike Bruce Bostelman, Helen Raikes completed the Catholic Church’s political questionnaire, indicating she was opposed to dismemberment of the fetus in the second trimester. Unlike Bruce Bostelman, Helen Raikes is a dedicated champion for young children and their families; her work has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally.

Because of Helen Raikes’ leadership in designing the Sixpence Program, many low-income children in Nebraska have received early childhood education that boosted their development and learning to maximize their opportunities for success in school and life. Many children and families in Nebraska benefit from the Early Head Start program, for which Helen Raikes provided leadership at the federal level.