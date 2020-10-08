 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raikes will be a champion for children, families
View Comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Raikes will be a champion for children, families

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to correct the lies that Bruce Bostelman and his supporters are spreading about Helen Raikes, because the only way that voters can make informed decisions is if they know the TRUTH: Helen Raikes is strongly pro-child, promoting life at conception and at every stage of development. Helen Raikes has never supported abortion, nor has she said she doesn’t want more pro-life legislation. Unlike Bruce Bostelman, Helen Raikes completed the Catholic Church’s political questionnaire, indicating she was opposed to dismemberment of the fetus in the second trimester. Unlike Bruce Bostelman, Helen Raikes is a dedicated champion for young children and their families; her work has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally.

Because of Helen Raikes’ leadership in designing the Sixpence Program, many low-income children in Nebraska have received early childhood education that boosted their development and learning to maximize their opportunities for success in school and life. Many children and families in Nebraska benefit from the Early Head Start program, for which Helen Raikes provided leadership at the federal level.

Every Nebraska Governor from Nelson to Ricketts recognizes her expertise and each has appointed her to Nebraska’s leading boards that advise our nationally recognized early childhood programs. Several awards have recognized Helen Raikes’ contributions to the well-being of children, including the Distinguished Service to Children Award (Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children). Helen Raikes is endorsed by Holland Children’s Pac and Nebraska Social Workers. In contrast, Bruce Bostelman has the lowest rating from Holland’s Children Pac (13%). Voices for Children gave Bostelman a score of 7/16 for consistently voting against measures to support the health and development of children, not a pro-life, pro-child record. Helen Raikes is the candidate for District 23 who will be a champion for children and their families, throughout the lifespan.

Julie Torquati

Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Made in Nebraska
Opinion

Made in Nebraska

Last week, I proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska to recognize the great work of our state’s innovators, builders, and creato…

Opinion

Raikes for District 23

Over the past 20 years, according to a recent poll, rural Nebraskans expressed their low or diminishing levels of satisfaction with nursing ho…

Opinion

Bostelman is a pro-life champion

In the race for District 23, Sen. Bruce Bostelman is the only pro-life, pro-pro-family candidate. In his first term, Bruce has been a pro-life…

Opinion

Vote for Raikes

This is a letter of support for Dr. Helen Raikes, who is running for Representative of the 23rd District. I have not lived in Nebraska for 18 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News