Restrictions being lifted too soon? That would be my thought

The National Collegiate Athletic Association says it’s OK for college football teams to start training again, with some restrictions, giving a glimmer of hope that there will be football to pre-occupy our otherwise addled brains this fall.
Further, Governor Pete Ricketts has announced guidelines to allow Nebraska bars that only sell alcohol to re-open. Football and booze. Hallelujah, the pandemic must be over! Sarcastic? Damned straight. Patience grasshopper. The end is NOT in sight!
Restaurants have been allowed to open their inside dining rooms to limited groups of people, no more than six at a table and tables six-feet-apart, please. Servers must wear masks. Same with the bars that serve only booze. Beauty salons and barber shops and massage parlors and churches. All with appropriate masks and social distancing and limits on crowd size.
Non-contact sports like baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis, golf and rodeo were allowed to resume June 1. Team sports can begin playing games June 18.
Ricketts also loosened restrictions on travel. While international travel will still require two weeks of self-quarantine on return, that is no longer the case regarding state-to-state travel. He did suggest that travelers "use common sense" in choosing places to visit. Well, there goes the visit to China!
The NCAA cleared the way for college football, men's basketball and women's basketball to resume on-campus activities on June 1, even as universities map out how they might get students to return to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OK, so that’s all good news for those with the pent-up desire to get back to normal. But wait, what is normal in post-pandemic America. Do we even know? Do we even know how to plan that?
It’s telling that many restaurants have chosen to stick with the take-out and delivery that has sustained them. It’s telling that churches haven’t been rushing to return to services.
It’s way too telling that many people still seem content NOT to wear masks when they go out to shop. It speaks volumes that some people have chosen to protest when stores require them to wear masks if they want to enter.
The occasional cry of someone’s rights getting trampled never ceases to amaze me. Yes, I suppose we can’t regulate stupid and if some people want to risk exposure – or, worse yet, unknowingly expose others – they have a right to do so.
With all the talk of a surge or a second wave, most of it coming from the mouths of trained professional doctors and health care workers, we need to stop and listen. Proceed with caution. Look at the human factor – how many more people need to die – as well as the economics.
It’s a given that many colleges and universities are facing a sharp drop in revenue that would be made far worse if the upcoming college football season is canceled. We’ve watched the bankruptcies make headlines. JCPenney, Macy’s, Niemann-Marcus, Hertz.
Consider that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic may just have been the straw that broke the strained financial back of some of those retail giants. Wards fell long ago. Sears didn’t make it to the pandemic. There have been many. There will be others.
But we can’t put public health on the line, especially in a country of aging Boomers, just to protect the economy, or the whims of the President of the United States or any of his loyal Republican governors.
NCAA Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, the athletics director at the University of Pennsylvania, says the return to practices "acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts."
Many schools and conferences are forming plans to follow safety rules while also continue holding football games – a huge revenue source for colleges and the NCAA. If the 2020-21 season doesn't take place, the 65 schools that make up the Power 5 conferences would lose more than $4 billion, according to a recent ESPN analysis.
Patience, proceed with caution. More important now than ever before, especially as it seems we might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Just not next week.
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.