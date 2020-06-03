Restrictions being lifted too soon? That would be my thought

OK, so that’s all good news for those with the pent-up desire to get back to normal. But wait, what is normal in post-pandemic America. Do we even know? Do we even know how to plan that?

It’s telling that many restaurants have chosen to stick with the take-out and delivery that has sustained them. It’s telling that churches haven’t been rushing to return to services.

It’s way too telling that many people still seem content NOT to wear masks when they go out to shop. It speaks volumes that some people have chosen to protest when stores require them to wear masks if they want to enter.

The occasional cry of someone’s rights getting trampled never ceases to amaze me. Yes, I suppose we can’t regulate stupid and if some people want to risk exposure – or, worse yet, unknowingly expose others – they have a right to do so.

With all the talk of a surge or a second wave, most of it coming from the mouths of trained professional doctors and health care workers, we need to stop and listen. Proceed with caution. Look at the human factor – how many more people need to die – as well as the economics.