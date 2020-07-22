Senators return to finish 2020 session in a strange environment

It would be interesting to ask the 26 members of the Mississippi Legislature who tested positive last week after weeks of working at their state capitol about this herd immunity stuff.

One would think that Nebraska Sen. Mike Moser, 68, of Columbus, would have some opinions on the matter. He contracted the virus while the Legislature was on a break and was hospitalized five weeks, getting out June 13. He said in an interview with the Columbus Telegram he is still working to get his strength, balance and agility back from the "miserable virus."

For Release Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Page 2

Life during pandemic. Strange at best, disruptive at the worst.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk acknowledged it's up to individual members whether they will follow the recommendations. He did assure that long days, many priority bills and intense issues await senators, along with the threat of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Vargas has said while he had concerns about the Legislature reconvening, he is hopeful all senators will take it seriously and make an effort to take care of each other.