So many big things lurking on the Legislative agenda

The six-year veteran is also carrying the blockbuster $2.6 billion proposal (LB1084) to build a new center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that would respond to national health threats and crises. Based on the Med Center’s success on a national stage treating Ebola victims several years ago and currently treating those with the Coronavirus, one would think the plan seeking a $300 million state funding commitment with the promise of at least $300 million in private donor support to match an anticipated federal grant is a slam dunk.

But the Med Center is in Omaha and rural senators are questioning the relevance to their constituents. Besides, they still want substantial property tax relief even though proponents have promised such a new center would boost the Nebraska economy by several billion dollars. Kolterman said the state would benefit at least $2.7 billion during the planning and construction period and at least $4.9 billion during the 10-year period beginning either when construction is commenced or when the application for federal funds is approved.

Kolterman says he plans to amend the University project into the business incentives bill to expedite passage. Remember, time is running out. Remember, rural senators want substantial property tax relief for their land-rich constituents.