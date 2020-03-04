So why Is Nebraska fighting ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment?

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, told her colleagues during floor debate she was more than aggravated and disturbed that state dollars are being spent on the lawsuit. "Of all the messages for Nebraska to send," Pansing Brooks said, "'We do not want to protect women. We do not want to give women equal rights.”

The five states — Nebraska, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota — filed a motion last month to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois. All five intervenors rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago. Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the measure, designed to guarantee women the same legal rights as men.

The ERA says, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 73 percent of Americans support the gender equality amendment, which is now before Congress following Virginia’s ratification in January. Only 4 percent of the 1,353 individuals polled were in opposition with 22 percent neutral. The margin of error was 3.6 percent plus or minus.