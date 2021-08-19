Standing up for life

In effect, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe decision singlehandedly amended the U.S. Constitution to protect abortion. In doing so, the Court usurped the authority given to Congress and the states in Article V of the Constitution to decide on amendments to our country’s most important governing document. Because this decision circumvented the amendment process and usurped states’ rights, it has lacked legitimacy since it was decided.

Fast forward to the present: The State of Mississippi has taken legal action to challenge Roe v. Wade by asking the Supreme Court to review the authority of states to regulate abortion. In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, which is known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The question at hand in the Dobbs case is whether Mississippi law can prohibit abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. Both chambers of Mississippi’s legislature passed the bill with overwhelming majorities. After Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant signed it into law, an abortion clinic—Jackson Women’s Health Organization—sought to have the law overturned. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the Dobbs case during its 2021-2022 term, which means it will likely be decided sometime next year.