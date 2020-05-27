Stay connected during coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s hard to believe we’ve been battling coronavirus in Nebraska for over two months now. I applaud Nebraskans for working together and successfully slowing the spread of the virus. The impact of the virus has been much less severe here than in many other states. That’s due in part to Nebraskans staying informed, following the rules, and practicing good hygiene and physical distancing.

As we have worked to mitigate the impact of the virus, communities have been working to overcome a variety of challenges. People have fallen ill or experienced loss of employment. Parents have taken on new roles as homeschool teachers, while also juggling work responsibilities. Job creators and their teams have had to find new ways to serve their customers. Brides have needed to postpone their wedding days. Senior citizens in nursing homes have had to stay physically distanced from loved ones. Birthday parties and graduation ceremonies have been delayed or scaled back.

These are just some of the ways life has changed. For many of us, changing these routines and rules can be very stressful and difficult. As we continue to fight coronavirus, it’s important for us to pay attention to our well-being and the well-being of our family, friends, and neighbors. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month. As such, it’s a fitting time to talk about mental wellness.