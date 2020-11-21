Support our health care workers

In addition to these measures, the state is adjusting our coronavirus restrictions in light of the rising hospitalizations. Last Friday, I announced a new, phased approach to health restrictions based on the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. Currently, Nebraska is in the “orange” phase, which is the second most restrictive. The State of Nebraska will move into the most restrictive “red” phase as soon as coronavirus hospitalizations reach 25% of the staffed hospital beds in Nebraska. If the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations declines below defined thresholds (on average, over a seven-day period) restrictions will be relaxed. A chart outlining each of the five, color-coded phases is available by clicking here.

I also recently issued a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) effective statewide as of Monday, Nov. 16th. It postpones elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome. In addition to the restriction on elective surgeries, the new DHM includes all of the health measures that took effect on Nov. 11, 2020. These include requiring masks in establishments where patrons and customers are within six feet for 15 consecutive minutes, requiring six feet of separation between groups in public spaces, and limiting attendance at extracurricular activities to household members of participants.