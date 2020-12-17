Taking a look at infrastructure, winter weather

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) recently announced the results of Phase 1 of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) reverse auction. This reverse auction allowed companies to submit bids to receive federal grants in order to build out broadband infrastructure in unserved areas of rural America over the next 10 years. For Legislative District 23, $2,185,493.80 million was awarded to build out broadband with Gigabit performance to 2,675 new locations across Butler, Colfax, and Saunders County. A map of the locations that can be expecting broadband service can be found at www.fcc.gov/reports-research.

Overall, the results of the Phase 1 reverse auction are encouraging. Many areas that are currently unserved will begin to see broadband coverage in the future. In Phase 2, companies will bid to expand broadband access in partially served areas as well as unserved areas that were not covered in Phase 1. I will continue to work on expanding broadband access over the next four years in the legislature.