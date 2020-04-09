Thanks to those helping others

To the Editor:
I’d like to take the time to say thank you to all the people working for everyone’s benefit to protect the population and slow the spread of Covid-19. Thank you to the health care workers who are out there each day taking care of those who are sick and continuing, even with limited resources and ever-changing regulations, to help us the best they can.
Most people are worried for themselves and their families yet, our nurses, doctors and all who work in clinics, nursing homes and all health care fields also have families and are equally concerned. Still, these dedicated people continue to go to work each day for the sake of the rest of us.
Your dedication is valued if we all don’t voice it.
Annette Snyder
Brainard
