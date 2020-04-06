Together apart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraskans are tough, resilient, and generous. Our strength of character is revealed on an everyday basis, but it’s especially illuminated during difficult times like we are facing right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. From distilleries and ethanol plants contributing to hand sanitizer production to school districts continuing to provide meals for students in need, the stories I have heard about Nebraskans’ collective response to this crisis are truly inspiring.

At a time when the news can often be disheartening, it is important to remember the selflessness and compassion of our citizens and our neighbors. To that end, I would like to share a few more of these incredible stories.

In Minden, Christmas came early this year. Known as the Christmas City, Minden is famous for the lights it hangs over the local courthouse dome and along nearby streets during the holidays. They usually turn them off on New Year’s Day, but City Administrator Matt Cederburg recently decided that residents could use a “ray of light” during these uncertain times and turned them back on. According to Matt, members of the community were tired of only hearing bad news, and they decided to do something about it. I couldn’t agree with this attitude more.