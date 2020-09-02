Wait? What? Is it still March in Nebraska

But, all of a sudden, there’s a problem with wearing a mask to prevent yourself from spreading germs to others and others reciprocating.

Even the rising death toll – pushing 400 in Nebraska at this writing -- didn’t phase people. The president rarely wore a mask. The Nebraska Governor occasionally wore a mask, but refused a statewide mandate because he said that forced compliance wouldn’t be readily accepted by this hardy bunch we call Cornhuskers. Then it seemed to get political.

Lincoln’s Mayor, a Democrat, successfully pushed for adoption of a mask mandate. True to Nebraska form, Omaha’s Republican Mayor did the same thing. Maybe scientific evidence defeated party loyalty. There were the outliers who refused to follow the mandates and took things to court. At this writing, a Nebraska resident is suing a number of state and local officials for violating his rights with the mask-wearing mandate.

So, we slogged through six months of March as we watched daily “dashboards” in the media to see how many died, how many were tested, treated, on ventilators or recovered. Things that were seriously morbid became as routine as following daily baseball or football statistics. Oops, no football in the Big Ten until maybe Spring 2021. My bad.