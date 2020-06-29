We’re still free, it just looks a lot different than normal

Things in a post pandemic world are already looking different. No College World Series in Omaha. No Czech Days in Wilbur. No Nebraskaland Days in North Platte. No Uncle Sam Jam in Lincoln. Word on the Nebraska State Fair is expected soon.
It comes as no surprise that folks in the U.S. have told an Associated Press poll that they are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years. This conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14% of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018. That year, 23% said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50% say that.
The survey, conducted in late May, draws on nearly a half-century of research from the General Social Survey, which has collected data on American attitudes and behaviors at least every other year since 1972. No less than 29% of Americans have ever called themselves very happy before.
About twice as many Americans report being lonely today as in 2018. Not surprising given the lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus. There’s also been a drop in satisfaction with social activities and relationships. Compared with 2018, Americans are about twice as likely to say they sometimes or often have felt a lack of companionship (45% vs. 27%) and felt left out (37% vs. 18%) in the past four weeks.
Louise Hawkley, a senior research scientist with NORC, said loneliness “isn’t as high as it could be. People have figured out a way to connect with others. It’s not satisfactory, but people are managing to some extent.”
In early April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans wear a face cloth covering or mask in places where it is difficult to social distance from other people. However, there currently is no federal mandate to wear face coverings. A few states require citizens to wear masks in public places. Other states require essential-business employees and patrons while on premises to wear masks, while some only require employees to wear them.
But even in states with mask mandates, many Americans who say they still live in a free country, are defying these orders despite evidence that suggests widespread use of face masks can greatly limit transmission of the disease, which is thought to occur mainly from respiratory droplets.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said some may feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out. He said it’s a matter of choice, adding he hopes it’s made based on the best available/current science, and a desire to do all we can to help others and ourselves and our communities.
More people in urban areas wear masks than do folks in rural communities. In March, 38% of Democrats and 24% of Republicans said they wore masks at all times. By the second week of June, some 60% of Democrats and about 34% of Republicans responded they wear masks at all times. That is the largest difference in mask wearing across all demographics, including household income, age, race and gender, said pollster Chris Jackson.
So why the resistance to mask wearing? New York University professor of social and behavioral sciences David Abrams says it may go beyond politics. In times of heightened uncertainty, humans tend to seek a sense of belonging. That cuts both ways. Those who don’t wear masks may feel a sense of solidarity, and those that do likely regard it “as an act of altruism and a way of helping each other out.”
Americans who choose not to wear masks, Abrams said, “don’t want to admit that this is the new normal. They want the old America that they’re used to.” It may be a reaction (or overreaction) to authority. “There’s a certain bravado of being angry and defying requirements to wear a mask,” he said.
In a few days, Nebraskans will be celebrating Independence Day. As you smile behind your mask, just remember you are still alive and still free. Enjoy that!
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
