We’re still free, it just looks a lot different than normal

Louise Hawkley, a senior research scientist with NORC, said loneliness “isn’t as high as it could be. People have figured out a way to connect with others. It’s not satisfactory, but people are managing to some extent.”

In early April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans wear a face cloth covering or mask in places where it is difficult to social distance from other people. However, there currently is no federal mandate to wear face coverings. A few states require citizens to wear masks in public places. Other states require essential-business employees and patrons while on premises to wear masks, while some only require employees to wear them.

But even in states with mask mandates, many Americans who say they still live in a free country, are defying these orders despite evidence that suggests widespread use of face masks can greatly limit transmission of the disease, which is thought to occur mainly from respiratory droplets.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said some may feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out. He said it’s a matter of choice, adding he hopes it’s made based on the best available/current science, and a desire to do all we can to help others and ourselves and our communities.